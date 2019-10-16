"Frozen" star Kristen Bell has given fans a treat. The actress recently posted a sneak peek of her new song for the upcoming "Frozen 2."

Bell posted the song, called "The Next Right Thing," on her Instagram account. In the video, Bell's character, Anna is seen climbing through a cave and leaping across a crevasse.

"Just do the next right thing. Take a step. Step step again. it is all that I can to do the next right thing," Anna sings.

Bell and Idina Menzel are reprising their roles as sisters Anna and Elsa for the upcoming film, which will hit theaters on November 22.

Late September, Disney released a sneak peek of Elsa's song. The song will be called "Into the Unknown." In the preview, Elsa sings about feeling her powers growing.

The "Frozen" sequel will follow Elsa as she investigates the source of the mysterious voice calling to her. The characters will travel to a new and mysterious enchanted forest, which may provide answers to where Elsa's powers come from.

However, their journey may put Anna and the entire kingdom in danger. In the trailer, Grand Pabbie is heard warning Anna that if she can't keep her sister grounded during their journey, she may lose herself to her powers.

"Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom," a release from Disney says. "Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey."

"Frozen" first hit theaters in 2013, and is the highest grossing animated film of all time in worldwide box office, according to Disney. The iconic song, "Let it Go," won the Academy Award for best achievement in music. The film itself won best animated film.