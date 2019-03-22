Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back its Chicken & Waffles for a limited time after what it says was "immense demand."

The menu item will be available starting Saturday through April 29 while supplies last. It will be available as either a basket meal or a sandwich.

Chicken & Waffles debuted in November and customers apparently just couldn't get enough. Some restaurants sold out in two weeks, according to a KFC press release.

KFC said this is the fastest it has brought back a limited-time offering in recent years.

"... we underestimated how much love there would be, so we're bringing it back just four months later. Too soon? Not a minute," KFC Chief Marketing Officer Andrea Zahumensky said.