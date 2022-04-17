Key dates to remember for 2022

Whether you're planning ahead for a vacation or just want to know what day of the week your favorite holiday falls on in 2022, here's where you can find out.

WASHINGTON — Ready or not, 2022 is almost here!

Whether you're planning ahead for a vacation or just want to know what day of the week your favorite holiday falls on this year, here's where you can find out.

Entertainment events

When is the Beijing Winter Olympics?

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin Friday, February 4, and end on Sunday, February 20.

When is the 2022 Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13.

When is the 2022 NFL draft?

The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled to run from Thursday, April 28, 2022 to Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Federal holidays

When is Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022?

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

When is George Washington's Birthday 2022 or Presidents' Day 2022?

George Washington’s birthday and Presidents' Day are on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

When is Memorial Day 2022?

Memorial Day is on Monday, May 30, 2022.

When is Juneteenth 2022?

While Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19, that's a Sunday in 2022. So for federal holiday purposes like pay and company leave, Juneteenth for most will be recognized on Monday, June 20, 2022.

When is Independence Day 2022?

Independence Day is on Monday, July 4, 2022.

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

When is Indigenous Peoples Day or Columbus Day?

Indigenous People's Day and Columbus day are on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

When is Veterans Day 2022?

Veterans Day is on Friday, November 11, 2022.

When is Thanksgiving 2022?

Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

When is Christmas Day 2022?

Christmas Day is celebrated on Dec. 25, but that's a Sunday in 2022. So its federal holiday will be on Monday, Dec. 26.

When is New Year's Day 2023?

New Year's Day is celebrated on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Since it falls on a Sunday, its federal holiday will be on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Other important holidays in 2022

When is Valentine's Day 2022?

Valentine's Day is on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

When is Easter 2022?

Easter is on Sunday, April 17, 2022

When is Cinco de Mayo, 2022?

Cinco de Mayo is on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

When is Mother's Day 2022?

Mother's Day is on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

When is Father's Day 2022?

Father's Day is on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

When is Halloween 2022?

Halloween is on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

When is Kwanzaa 2022?