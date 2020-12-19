As 2020 wraps up, here are key dates to remember for 2021

If you're already looking ahead to 2021, here are some key dates on the calendar you may want to know.

WASHINGTON — As the calendar flips to 2021, it's time to start planning for some of the biggest events and holidays coming up.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a massive slate of canceled plans in 2020, but there are high hopes that if enough people get vaccinated that things can return to some level of "normalcy" later on in 2021.

When is Martin Luther King Day 2021?

In 2021, Martin Luther King Day is on Monday, January 18, 2021.

When is Inauguration Day 2021?

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will officially take office on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

While details about the inauguration are still being announced, the Presidential Inauguration Committee has encouraged Americans to stay home and celebrate virtually. While Biden and Harris will take the oath of office outside of the U.S. Capitol building, the crowds are expected to be extremely limited and related events will be modified due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When is the Super Bowl 2021?

Super Bowl LV (a.k.a. Super Bowl 55) will be played on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Where is the 2021 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It'll be just the fourth time in league history that the Super Bowl will take place in the same state in back-to-back years.

Last year's Super Bowl was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20.

When is Valentine's Day 2021?

In 2021, Valentine's Day lands on Sunday, Feb. 14.

When is Memorial Day 2021?

In 2021, Memorial Day will be held on Monday, May 31.

When is Easter 2021?

Easter 2021 falls on Sunday, April 4.

When is Cinco de Mayo 2021?

The celebration of Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, lands on a Wednesday in 2021.

When is Mother's Day 2021?

Mother's Day in 2021 is on Sunday, May 9.

When is Juneteenth 2021?

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day among other names, commemorates the end of U.S. slavery. In 2021, it will be held on Saturday, June 19.

When is Father's Day 2021?

Father's Day in 2021 is Sunday, June 20.

When is the 4th of July 2021?

July 4th for 2021 falls on a Sunday.

When is Labor Day 2021?

In 2021, Labor Day is Monday, September 6.

When is Halloween 2021?

Just like July 4th, Halloween is 2021 lands on a Sunday.

When is Veterans Day 2021?

Veterans Day in 2021 is Thursday, November 11.

When is Thanksgiving 2021?

In 2021, Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 25.

When is Christmas 2021?