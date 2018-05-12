Kevin Hart has confirmed his latest big-time role: Oscar host for the awards show on Feb. 24.
Hart confirmed on Instagram Monday that he will emcee the film awards.
"I'm so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars," Hart wrote.
"I appreciate the Academy for the opportunity, now it's time to rise to the occasion," Hart wrote to his 65.9 million followers. "I'm blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time."
USA TODAY has reached out to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for comment.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on
The Academy's official Instagram account also confirmed the news saying, "Meet our new host. Tune in February 24."
Meet our new host. Tune in on February 24.
A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on