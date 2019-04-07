New England Patriots. Boston Celtics. New York Yankees.

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut.

Add him to the list of the greatest sports dynasties of all time, if you count eating hot dogs at a pace that would most people vomit as a sport.

Chestnut ate 71 wieners and buns to secure his 12th title at Nathan's Famous annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

In front of a crowd of fans and facing 17 opponents, the California native came close but didn't manage to beat his own record of 74 dogs, set last year.

However, he far exceeded his nearest competitors.

Afterward, Chestnut said he was disappointed to not break his record, but planned to try again next year.

Miki Sudo devoured 31 hot dogs to win the women's division of the annual event. The 33-year-old fell short of last year's 37 frankfurters but easily beat runner-up Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 hot dogs.

Juliet Lee, left, and Miki Sudo, right, compete in the women's competition of Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in New York's Coney Island. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

Spectators with foam hot dog hats, plastic noisemakers and homemade signs descended on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest.

ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and his longtime foe, Japan's Takeru Kobayashi.