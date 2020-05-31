Joe Biden visits Delaware protest site

On Friday, Biden said that the "open wound" of systemic racism was behind the death of George Floyd.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he visited the site of last night's protest in Wilmington, Delaware.

Wilmington was one of the many cities across the U.S. that held protests Saturday night, ignited by the death of George Floyd.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd's neck, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in relation to Floyd's death.

In a Sunday evening Instagram post, Biden called on Americans to turn anguish into purpose.

"We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us," Biden wrote in an Instagram post.

"As President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington."

"We are a country with an open wound. None of us can turn away,” Biden said in a brief address.

The former vice president is putting to the test his campaign promise to heal “the soul of the nation."

Tens of thousands of people were in the streets of cities across America last night with protests continuing today.