WASHINGTON — The Hudson County Prosecutors Office is confirming that one police officer has been killed in a Jersey City, New Jersey shooting Tuesday that has been described as an "ambush." The prosecutors office says that two additional officers and one civilian were also shot, but are in stable condition.



Police responded to an active shooter situation in Jersey City, New Jersey, the Newark office for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms wrote on Twitter.

SWAT teams and federal agents have responded to the scene Tuesday, and police have blocked off a major thoroughfare. Loud gunfire could be heard at regular intervals but subsided around 2 p.m. local time.

As The Jersey Journal reports, two gunmen fired at people from a bodega on Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City.

A law enforcement official described the attack as an "ambush," according to NBC New York.

The White House says President Trump has been briefed and is monitoring the situation.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he has been briefed on the situation. According to Murphy, officers had been shot, but did not provide a number. Murphy wrote on Twitter, "our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff."

Video shows a line of police officers armed with weapons pointed in several directions walking down the sidewalk.

The area has a Catholic school, a few convenience stories, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist. Phones reportedly rang unanswered at several nearby businesses. The Catholic parish, Sacred Heart, has closed, and no one answered at its associated school, according to reports.

Sudhan Thomas, President of the Jersey City Public School's Board of Education, said several schools in the area were currently on lockdown due to "active police actions." He did not elaborate on the details of the police activity.

The New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association wrote a message on Twitter asking for support for its officers responding to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.