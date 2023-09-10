'You're being so brave': Mercer Island parents remain hopeful as their daughter is in Israel

"You don't have to apologize to us Kayla, we support you," said Denise Mogil.



Denise and Scott Mogil talked to their 28-year-old daughter Kayla over video chat on Monday. She's thousands of miles away and hours ahead living in central Israel, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to rage.



"It's not just sirens, it's not just air raids, it's really out of a horror movie what's happening here," said Kayla.



Gabay moved to Israel 10 years ago after she decided to volunteer for the Israeli army. That's where she met her husband and they now have a 10-month-old son, who has already experienced more tragedy than some people do in a lifetime.



"We know people that are missing, we know people that have already lost their lives, we know people that are desperately looking for their fathers, wives, brothers, children. I'm saying this and I'm in shock I'm actually saying this. I never in a million years thought this would be the reality that we're living in right now," said Gabay.



A tough reality, that now requires her husband, who is no longer active in the Israeli army, to once again serve Israel, as part of the army reserves. Potentially requiring him to go out on the frontlines.



"My mind keeps running to the worst-case scenario,” said Kayla. “It's crazy how the worst-case scenario is actually plausible right now. But yeah, I hope he can stay with us as long as possible."



She said the status of her safety changes every waking moment. But for Kayla and her parents, it's these small moments of being connected. That means the world to them right now.



"I love you guys… I'll keep you posted,” said Gabay.