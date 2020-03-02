DES MOINES, Iowa — A Democratic presidential campaign that has cost more than $1 billion, and narrowed but not yet clarified the field of challengers to President Donald Trump, has arrived at its first big decision day: the Iowa caucuses.

By day's end, tens of thousands of Iowa Democrats will have decided the results of their presidential caucuses in the contest to challenge Trump.

Democrats enter the first contest with uncertainty and deepening intraparty resentment.

The top four candidates are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Sanders won the first satellite caucus Monday. The Wapello County Democrats reported that he won at the first satellite caucus location in Ottumwa, with a majority of caucusgoers standing in his favor.

In a Facebook post, the group wrote "these were the first votes cast in the United States for President."

Overseas, Paris is one of just three satellite caucus locations outside the U.S. and drew the biggest number of expat Iowans.

Voters came from Egypt, Italy, London and Amsterdam to gather in the French capital and choose their Democratic presidential candidate for the 2020 election.

Some are serving at U.S military bases. Some are studying abroad. Some had never met another Iowan abroad until Monday night.

