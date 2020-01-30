INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — IndyCar driver John Andretti has died at the age of 56 after a long battle with cancer.

During a routine check up back in January 2017, doctors told Andretti he had Stage 3 colon cancer.

Andretti's announced his cancer had returned in April of 2019.

Since then, Andretti had become an advocate of colonoscopy screenings. Andretti had helped to spread the word with his hashtag #CheckIt4Andretti.

Andretti Autosport posted a message on twitter about John's passing saying in part.

When first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017, John vowed to fight back and use his voice to help spread the word of prevention and early detection. He fought hard and stole back days the disease vowed to take away. He helped countless others undergo proper screening, and in doing so, saved lives.