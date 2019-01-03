NEW YORK — If and when the Mueller report is released, publishers will have books ready.

On Thursday, Scribner and The Washington Post announced a joint project for an "instant" bound and e-book edition of special counsel Robert Mueller's highly anticipated summation on alleged ties between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign. Skyhorse Press also plans a book. Government reports are not copyrighted and can be released by multiple publishers.

Once Mueller turns in his findings, at a date still undetermined, Attorney General William Barr will decide what to make public.

Previous government releases have become best-sellers, including "The Starr Report" on President Bill Clinton, and the Warren Commission study on President John F. Kennedy's assassination. The 9/11 commission report on the 2001 terrorist attacks received a National Book Award nomination in 2004.

FILE -- FBI Director Robert Mueller listens as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 13, 2013, as the House Judiciary Committee held an oversight hearing on the FBI. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

AP