On Tuesday, the fashion world suffered the tragic loss of designer Kate Spade-- found dead in an apparent suicide at age 55.

Following the news, handbag aficionados took to Twitter to pay homage to the accessory queen's legacy and share fond memories of their first Kate Spade bags.

Many wrote about how the purses gave them a sense of confidence and empowerment and expressed their condolences to the designer's family.

If you or a loved one is experiencing depression, emotional distress and/or a suicidal crisis, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It's open 24/7, toll-free.

Contributing: Tyler White

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA