Chest of drawers sold online that can tip over, trap children recalled

The chest of four drawers needs to be properly anchored to the wall.

A chest of drawers is under recall because it could tip over, possibly trapping, injuring or killing children. The Hodedah HI4DR 4-drawer chests were sold online through multiple stores including Amazon, Wayfair, Home Depot and Walmart.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the dresser is unstable if it is not properly anchored to the wall.

No incidents have been reported related to the recall.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the dressers if they are not anchored and place them somewhere that children cannot get at them.

Hodedah will provide free anti-tip anchoring kits. As another option, the company will offer pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund and discard the rest of the dresser.