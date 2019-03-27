HBO has set up the ultimate scavenger hunt for fans of its hit television series "Game of Thrones."

It's hidden six "iron thrones" in six different locations around the world. Since announcing the challenge on March 18, the show has revealed the general locations of some of the thrones as fan begin to find them.

HBO posts updated 360 degree videos on its YouTube page with views of the immediate surroundings of each throne.

The show also posts clues and photos of people who have found the thrones on Twitter.