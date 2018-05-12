Voters in Georgia will head to the polls on December 4 to decide a handful of runoff races, including a new Secretary of State.

Republican Brad Raffensberger faces Democrat John Barrow in a race to decide Georgia's next secretary of state.

Click here for Georgia election results as they come in.

In the general election, Raffensberger received 49.13 percent of the vote, while Barrow received 48.64 percent. Libertarian candidate Smythe Duval received 2.23 percent of the vote in that race, forcing the runoff. In Georgia, a candidate must receive more than 50 percent to be declared winner.

The state's previous secretary of state, Brian Kemp, defeated Stacey Abrams to become Georgia's next governor.

In addition, the Georgia Public Service Commission, District 3 race will be decided. District 3 covers Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale and Clayton counties.

In the general election, Republican incumbent Chuck Eaton received 49.74 percent of the vote, while Democratic challenger Lindy Miller received 47.60 percent of the vote. Libertarian Ryan Graham received 2.66 percent of the vote in the race.

After somewhat unusual circumstances, voters in northwest Georgia will determine for a second time who will hold the House District 28 seat.

Back in May, a Republican primary was held for incumbent Dan Gasaway's seat. He represents District 28 in the Georgia House of Representatives.

Gasaway lost to Chris Erwin by 67 votes.

Gasaway sued his opponent and the elections boards in three counties: Habersham, Banks and Stephens. In his lawsuit, he claims at least 67 people voted in the wrong district.

Banks County Judge David Sweat agreed. As a result, those two will face off in another election.

© 2018 WXIA