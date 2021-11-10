George Floyd biography to be published in May 2022

The book expands upon the Washington Post’s six-part series “George Floyd’s America," which won a Polk award for justice reporting.

NEW YORK — Two Washington Post reporters are working on a biography of George Floyd, from his family history in the tobacco fields of North Carolina to his murder last year in Minneapolis by a white police officer.

Viking announced Wednesday that “His Name Is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice,” by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa, will come out next May, nearly two years to the day of Floyd's death.

The book expands upon the Post's six-part series “George Floyd’s America,” winner of a Polk award for justice reporting.