A gas explosion at a South Florida shopping plaza has injured multiple people, according to authorities.

The blast happened near the LA Fitness at Fountains Plaza in Plantation, Florida, the Miami Herald reported.

Plantation Fire Rescue posted on Twitter there was a gas explosion and there are "multiple patients."

Photos shared on social media showed heavy damage to an LA Fitness location, with windows blown out and debris scattered throughout the parking lot.

Aerial video from the scene showed heavy damage to nearby buildings and businesses.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.