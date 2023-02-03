Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington dies at 71

The band confirmed Rossington's death on its official Facebook page on Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Gary Rossington, a founding member and guitarist of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, died Sunday at the age 71.

The band confirmed Rossington's death on its official Facebook page on Sunday night. A cause of death was not revealed.

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, rhysongwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," the post read. "Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time."

It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member,... Posted by Lynyrd Skynyrd on Sunday, March 5, 2023

Rossington was the last surviving member of the original Lynyrd Skynyrd. Bassist Larry Junestrom died in 2019.

In 1977, Rossington survived a plane crash that left three band members dead and became an infamous part of rock music lore. A year before, the guitarist had survived a severe car accident that inspired the band's song "That Smell," Rolling Stones reports.

In the later parts of his life, the guitarist dealt with an array of heart issues. He suffered a heart attack in 2015 and recently underwent an emergency heart surgery in 2021.

The Jacksonville native, who played lead and rhythm guitar, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 alongside his bandmates. The band has produced popular hits like "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird."

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more updates.