Snowman? Child's play. A Nebraska family took it much further by building a full-size snow replica of a classic Ford Mustang.

The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted body cam video from Sgt. Mick Downing in Chadron, Neb, pulling up to the pony.

A look at the back bumper shows the appearance of the distinct, classic Mustang taillights and logo.

"What in the heck," Downing says in the video. "Some people make snowmen. Not the people in the northwest corner of the panhandle. They make snow cars. Snow Mustangs."

The Omaha World-Herald reports Jason Blundell and his two teenage children spent five hours to create the replica of the 1967 Ford Mustang GTA they keep in their garage.

The car has picked up a social media following under the hashtag #SnowPony.

Downing added a tag to have the car towed just for fun, the state patrol said.