How newspaper front pages around the world looked after riot at US Capitol

WASHINGTON — The storming of the U.S. Capitol by a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump dominated newspaper front pages worldwide on Thursday.
January 6, 2021, began as a day of reckoning for President Trump’s futile attempt to cling to power, as Congress took up the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. However, it fractured into scenes of fear and agony after the Capitol was under siege for hours by rioters, forcing lawmakers into hiding before being evacuated by police.
A pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol, occupying one hallowed space of American democracy after another. A woman was shot and killed by police, and three others died in apparent medical emergencies.
Authorities eventually regained control, as night fell. Heavily armed officers brought in as reinforcements started using tear gas to get people moving toward the door, pushing the mob farther away in clouds of tear gas, flash-bangs and percussion grenades.
Newspapers from across the country and around the world on Thursday morning depicted the madness of what transpired at the U.S. Capitol.
In North America, The Washington Post led with the banner "Trump mob storms Capitol," The New York Times declared "Trump incites mob", and the Wall Street Journal wrote "Mob storms Capitol."
Many newspapers in Europe also led with Wednesday's insurrection.
