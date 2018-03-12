Fans of the show Friends can expect to ring in 2019 with some disappointing news. The sitcom will no longer be available on Netflix starting January 1, 2019.

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Netflix had added the show's availability end date to the "details" section on the show's landing page. Die-hard fans will have just a few weeks to binge all 236 episodes saying their goodbyes.

Friends might not disappear from streaming services completely. The news of its departure arrives a few months after Warner Media announced that it was planning on launching its own streaming service. Since the show is a Warner Bros. TV property, it is likely that it will be part of the lineup when the Warner Media streaming service launches. Warner isn't the only company to do this. Disney has also been planning to launch its own for a while as well.

The NBC sitcom premiered in 1994 and ran for 10 seasons. It came to Netflix in 2015, and is still in syndication, so fans can still catch episodes on TV.

Friends fans have not taken the news well, and many went on Twitter to express their disappointment at the show's departure.

Friends is leaving Netflix in January... pic.twitter.com/Kgfthv93lr — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) December 3, 2018

me finding out that Friends is getting taken off on netflix pic.twitter.com/obCbwDdOlz — nicole (@anistonily) December 2, 2018

Finding out Netflix is removing Friends... pic.twitter.com/Yf7yTaJcPa — Kirsten Easton (@EastonKirsten) December 2, 2018

Can’t sleep so was trying to enjoy some Friends.. then Netflix gives me the notification that friends is LEAVING NETFLIX ON JANUARY 1st.

My day is ruined at only 7:30 am.. and also my 2019. — bri🌻 (@brimillllla) December 2, 2018

