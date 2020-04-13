DEARBORN, Mich. — More than 55,000 Ford Ranger, F-150 and Expedition vehicles sold in the U.S. are under recall because of a transmission problem that may cause the vehicle to be in a gear other than what the driver has selected.

Ford says this affects the 2020 model years with 10-speed automatic transmission for all three vehicles. For the Expeditions, only those with the police package are included in the recall.

A clip that locks the gearshift cable to the transmission may not be fully seated, Ford says. This may eventually allow the transmission to be in a different gear than what the driver has selected. That means if the driver shifts into park and removes the key, the vehicle could still be in drive. That could allow the vehicle to move freely if the parking brake has not been applied, potentially leading to a crash.

Ford says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries due to this recall.

The recall affects 55,158 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 12,090 in Canada and 681 in Mexico.

Those vehicles with a rotary gearshift dial are not affected.

Ford says dealers will inspect the shift cable locking clip and make sure it is properly seated.

RELATED: Fiat Chrysler recalls over 350,000 vehicles to fix backup camera displays

RELATED: Nissan recalls over 250,000 vehicles to replace Takata air bags

RELATED: Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches

RELATED: 1.2M vehicles on Toyota US fuel pump recall

RELATED: Kia recalls 193,000 Optimas, Sedonas for fuel leak danger

FILE - This Feb. 15, 2018 photo shows a Ford logo on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Ford is recalling more than 268,000 cars in North America, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 to fix doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close. The recall covers the 2014 through 2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, and the 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

AP