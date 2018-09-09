Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Florence to become a "major hurricane" Monday as it continues to approach the southeastern U.S. East Coast.

In its 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the National Hurricane Center said "a rapid phase of intensification" is expected to begin by Sunday night as Florence officially becomes a hurricane.

Florence is expected to travel between Bermuda and the Bahamas on Tuesday and Wednesday before approaching the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday.

The Miami-based weather center says Florence's maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 70 mph. The storm is centered about 765 miles southeast of Bermuda and moving west at 6 mph (9 kph).

The NHC notes that "given the uncertainty in track and intensity forecasts" its too soon to determine the impact the storm could have on the East coast, but "the risk of direct impacts continues to increase."

Here are the 5 AM AST Sunday Sep. 9 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Florence. Latest information available at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/E77cw9NlTL — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.