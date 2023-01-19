FBI offers $25K rewards for info on attacks against reproductive health facilities

The FBI reward announcement highlighted 10 attacks that remain unsolved involving reproductive health facilities.

WASHINGTON — The FBI is offering rewards up to $25,000 for information about a series of attacks on reproductive health facilities across the country.

As part of Thursday's announcement, the FBI highlighted 10 attacks against reproductive health facilities during 2022 that remain unsolved.

“Today’s announcement reflects the FBI’s commitment to vigorously pursue investigations into crimes against pregnancy resource centers, faith-based organizations and reproductive health clinics across the country,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a press release.

Arson and vandalism make up a majority of the crimes listed in the FBI's seeking information posters. The attacks highlighted by the FBI included:

- In Longmont, Colorado, an abortion alternatives ministry was damaged on June 25, as a result of arson. The Life Choices building was also vandalized with the messages "if abortions aren't safe neither are you" and "ban off our bodies" in black spray paint, according to the FBI.

- In March 2022, two suspects threw Molotov cocktails at a medical building used by Planned Parenthood in Costa Mesa, California.

- Other attacks occurred in Oregon, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Washington, and North Carolina.

Four of the crimes listed happened after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

According to the press release, the FBI can investigate the incidents as "potential acts of domestic violent terrorism, Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act violations or violent crime matters, depending on the facts of each case."