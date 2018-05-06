The Powell family lost a family member this year – figuratively.

The Lafayette family of four underwent weight-loss surgery and collectively lost a dramatic 410 pounds.

As Gloria Powell calculated the pounds shed by her husband, Dave, and two children she was surprised to see how the results added up.

“We lost you, Ben,” she said to her son, whose starting weight was 415 pounds.

Gloria, who inspired the family’s weight loss journey, said she has been a chronic dieter her whole life.

“I don’t think my kids have known a time that I wasn’t trying to lose weight,” she said.

Low carb, high protein, no fat – whatever it was she had tried it.

When Purdue University, Gloria’s employer, started offering weight-loss surgery as part of its insurance plan, Gloria decided to make a bigger step. She went to St.Vincent Bariatric Center of Excellence in Carmel to meet with Dr. Christopher Evanson, who estimates he and his partners perform several hundred weight-loss surgeries a year.

Gloria was an ideal candidate for the surgery since it had already been documented that she was trying to lose weight for at least six months through a diet program designed by Dr. Sarah Hallberg at IU Health.

In August of 2016 she underwent laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, during which 80 percent of her stomach was removed. Her remaining stomach is a tubular pouch that the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery describes as a banana shape.

In the months prior she attended nutritional classes and psychological counseling to prepare her for a smaller stomach and new lifestyle.

She also started dropping hints to her family to follow her lead, though they were reluctant at first.

“They saw how hard it was for me to lose,” Gloria said. “They’ve never seen me this small ever. The fact that they were able to see results then I think they slowly started to change their opinion.”

Eventually they all came around to it, but for different reasons.

Emily wanted to help lessen her symptoms of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and improve her chance of having children later in life.

Ben wanted his body to look and feel better.

Dave wanted to be able to keep up with his wife.

In September, Ben underwent the same surgery as his mother and has already lost 145 pounds.

In October, Dave and Emily opted for a different, slightly more complicated surgery.

During a gastric bypass the top portion of the stomach is separated from the rest creating a stomach pouch. Next, the small intestine is divided and portions are connected to the new stomach pouch or to other parts of the intestine.

What all this rerouting translates to is a smaller intake of calories, a suppression of hunger and a reversal of one of the primary mechanisms that cause type 2 diabetes, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

Despite undergoing different surgeries at different times, all four agreed that the first two weeks were the hardest.

“That was the adjustment time when you knew you couldn’t change it,” Dave said. “You had to deal with it. You have no choice but to come to grips with my life is going to change.”

It wasn’t just that they were restricted to eating pureed food, although they admitted a month of yogurt, mashed potatoes and blended meals got bland fast. The Powell family said it was the way they thought about food that had completely shifted.

“You don’t realize the change that’s going to happen,” Ben said. “You get full off a few ounces of food, but after 20 years of eating like a cow it’s crazy to go to such smaller portions. Mentally, you’re like this is not a normal person’s meal.”

The Powells don’t frequent restaurants like they use to because it’s just too expensive to leave behind a half-eaten meal, Gloria said. However, they have developed a new appreciation for how a meal is put together.

Take a Five Guys double cheeseburger, for example.

That soft sesame seed bun and gooey cheese running between the patties is the craving Dave misses the most, but an 800-calorie meal is out of the question. Now, the Powells usually go bun-less and cut the burger in half. It’s not quite the greasy delicacy it use to be.

Ben Powell shows a sweater that used to fit him Thursday, May 31, 2018, in their Lafayette home. After losing weight, the sweater is now too big for Ben to wear.

John Terhune/Journal & Courier

Even having pushed through weeks of pre-surgery prep work and developing a new diet ahead of time, the Powells said having their stomachs shrunk to approximately one ounce was hard to swallow.

“I was so beyond (ticked) that I had had surgery,” Ben said. “It’s embarrassing to say now, but I was almost in tears. I was so mad at myself.”

But then they saw the results.

Ben lost 50 pounds in the first week.

Emily was under 200 pounds for the first time in years.

Gloria spent hundreds of dollars on new clothes only to shrink another couple of sizes a few months later.

The whole family even finished their first 5k this Thanksgiving, something they would have never even considered before the surgery

“It’s life changing when you lose all that weight,” Dave said. “It’s not only how you look at yourself but it’s how others look at you.”

Discussing their weight loss wasn’t always met with compliments or congratulations, the family said. They’ve all heard the passive aggressive comments about losing weight through diet and exercise instead.

The stigma of weight-loss surgery being a quick fix was a challenge all its own, but the Powell family views their surgery as a starting point for their new lifestyle.

“The four of us have shown that it does take some effort,” Dave said. “You have to put forth some effort— your diet, your exercise – it’s the full package deal. It shouldn’t have that stigma that it’s the easy way out.”

