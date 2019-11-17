FAIRFAX, Va. — Officials say a possible data breach may have compromised the personal information of more than 500 employees of a Virginia police department.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler Jr. told the Washington Post that he doesn’t have any reports that officers’ personal information has been exploited.

But the chief says he is concerned after learning that officers’ names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers may have been compromised by the potential breach at a neighboring police department.

Roessler says the data was on a missing memory stick that contained the email inbox of the Purcellville police chief. Roessler said it wasn’t clear if there was a reason for the data to be in the other chief’s email or if Fairfax County also had a data breach.

