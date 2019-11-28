Instagram said it's working to fix outages on its site as well as on Facebook.

"We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown" the @instagram account tweeted.

A developer page which monitors the status of Facebook indicated the site was experiencing a "major outage" for at least 19 hours, as of Thursday afternoon.

Users began reporting issues with the two platforms, which are both owned by Facebook, on Thursday morning.

#InstagramDown was one of the top trending hashtags on Twitter Thanksgiving morning.

Some Instagram users were seeing the following message:

TEGNA

While Facebook was showing this error for some people:

TEGNA