Fall is fast approaching. With the colder weather comes more time indoors, which means more time to stream your favorite shows! Before September even begins, Netflix is releasing a fan favorite.

The latest season of "The Great British Baking Show" will premiere on Netflix on August 30. Netflix announced the beloved baking competition's return last week.

Other fan favorites will be making a comeback in September. "Shameless" season 9 drops on September 10. "The Walking Dead" season 9 will be available at the beginning of the month, as well as "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" season 6.

A slew of Netflix Originals will be available as well. Jon Favreau's "The Chef Show" comes back for a second season on September 10. A compelling new crime procedural, "Criminal" will be available September 20. The series comprises of 12 unique stories set in four countries: France, Spain, Germany and the UK. The whole series will take place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. The show boasts some big name stars like "Jessica Jones" villain David Tennant and "Captain America's" Hayley Atwell.

Netflix

Vox Media's Explained" returns for another season on September 26. The series explains current events and social trends like K-pop, monogamy and the racial wealth gap in quick, 20 minute videos.

It wouldn't be a new month on Netflix if viewers didn't have to say a few goodbyes. Disney's "Hercules" and "Mulan" are leaving the service on the 1st. The films will likely be available on Disney's streaming service, Disney+, once it launches in November. IFC comedy "Portlandia" will also leave the site on September 25.

Here's the full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in September:

Coming to Netflix

September 1

"300"

"68 Kill"

"American Psycho (2000)"

"Dante's Peak"

"Elena"

"For the Birds"

"Igor"

"Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1"

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6"

"Moving Art: Season 3"

"My Sister's Keeper"

"Mystic River"

"Olmo & the Seagull"

"Open Season"

"Rebel in the Rye"

"Scream: Season 3"

"Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1"

"Spookley the Square Pumpkin"

"Stripes"

"Superbad"

"The Lake House"

"The Last Exorcism"

"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

"The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers"

"The Saint"

"The Taking of Pelham 123"

"The Walking Dead: Season 9"

"Uncle Naji in UAE"

"You Don't Mess with the Zohan"

September 4

"The World We Make"

September 6

"Archibald's Next Big Thing" Netflix Family

"Article 15"

"Elite" Season 2 Netflix Original

"Hip-Hop Evolution:" Season 2 Netflix Original

"Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father" season 3 Netflix Original

"The Spy" Netflix Original

September 9

"Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure"

September 10

"Bill Burr: Paper Tiger" Netflix Original

"Eat Pray Love"

"Evelyn" Netflix Original

"Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020" Netflix Original

September 12

"The I-Land" Netflix Original

"The Mind, Explained" Netflix Original

"Turbo"

September 13

"The Chef Show" volume 2 Netflix Original

"Head Count"

"Hello, Privilege, It's Me, Chelsea" Netflix Original

"Kabeneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato" Netflix Original

"The Ranch" part 7 Netflix Original

"Tall Girl" Netflix Film

"Unbelievable" Netflix Original

September 14

"We Have Always Lived in the Castle"

September 15

"Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison" Netflix Original

"Steal a Pencil for Me"

"Surviving R. Kelly" season 1

September 17

"Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of our Lives"

"The Last Kids on Earth" Netflix Original

September 18

"Come and Find Me"

September 19

"Oceans"

September 20

"Between Two Ferns: The Movie" Netflix Original

"Criminal" Netflix Original

"Daddy Issues"

"Disenchantment" part 2 Netflix Original

"Fastest Car" season 2 Netflix Original

"Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates" Netflix Documentary

"Las del hockey" Netflix Original

September 21

"Sarah's Key"

September 23

"Team Kaylie" Netflix Family

September 24

"American Horror Story: Apocalypse"

"Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself" Netflix Original

September 25

"Abstract: The Art of Design" season 2 Netflix Original

"Birders" Netflix Original

"El recluso" Netflix Original

"Furie"

"Glitch: Season 3" Netflix Original

September 26

"Explained" season 2 Netflix Original

"The Grandmaster"

September 27

"Bard of Blood" Netflix Original

"Dragons: Rescue Riders" Netflix Family

"El marginal" season 3 Netflix Original

"In the Shadow of the Moon" Netflix Film

"Locked Up" season 4

"The Politician" Netflix Original

"Skylines" Netflix Original

"Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury"Netflix Anime

"Vis a Vis" season 4 Netflix Original

September 30

"Gotham" season 5

"Mo Gilligan: Momentum" Netflix Original

Leaving Netflix

September 1

"2 Fast 2 Furious"

"A Clockwork Orange"

"Angels & Demons"

"Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1"

"Batman Begins"

"Battlefield Earth"

"Californication: Season 1-7"

"Eight Legged Freaks"

"Emma"

"Ghost Ship"

"Gothika"

"Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay"

"Hercules"

"High-Rise"

"Magic Mike"

"Meet Joe Black"

"Miami Vice"

"Monster House"

"Mr. Mom"

"Disney’s Mulan"

"Music and Lyrics"

"Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist"

"Revolutionary Road"

"Stuart Little"

"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St."

"Sydney White"

"The Dark Knight"

"The Fast and the Furious"

"The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift"

"The First Monday in May"

"The Hangover"

September 4

"Kicking and Screaming"

September 6

"Honey 3"

September 9

"Leroy & Stitch"

"Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch has a Glitch"

September 14

"Disney's Pocahontas"

"Tulip Fever"

September 15

"Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries" Series 1-3

September 16

"Super Genius" season 1

"Texas Chainsaw massacre 3D"

September 20

"Carol"

September 23

"The Mysteries of Laura" season 2

September 24

"Porlandia" season 1-5

September 25

"Parenthood" season 1-6

September 26

"Bachelorette"

"Night School"



