A Cook County grand jury has returned a 16-count indictment against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, according to multiple reports.

The Cook county State's Attorney's Office confirmed the indictment to ABC 7 in Chicago.

The grand jury returned the indictment on Thursday.

Smollett was charged last month with a disorderly conduct count for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack last month.

Smollett, who is black and gay, claimed two men hurled slurs and looped a rope around his neck on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago.

But police say Smollett had paid those two men to stage the attack and investigators claim it was a publicity stunt because the actor was upset about his pay on the hit TV show.