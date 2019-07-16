LOS ANGELES — "The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong and "The Good Place" star D'Arcy Carden are announced top-category contenders at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. They were accompanied by TV academy chair and CEO Frank Scherma and academy president and COO Maury McIntyre.

The announcements were streamed live at Emmys.com as well as on the Academy's Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts at 11:30 a.m EDT/ 8:30 a.m. PDT

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.

Here are the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Good Place"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Russian Doll"

"Schitt's Creek"

"Veep"

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series or Movie

Anthony Anderson, "Blackish"

Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series or Movie

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Stephen Root, "Barry"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"

Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"

Olivia Coleman, "Fleabag"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Damon, "Saturday Night Live"

Robert de Niro, "Saturday Night Live"

John Mulaney, "Saturday Night Live"

Adam Sandler, "Saturday Night Live"

Luke Kirby, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Rufus Sewell, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Peter MacNicol, "Veep"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Fiona Shaw, "Fleabag"

Kristen Scott Tomas, "Fleabag"

Sandra Oh, "Saturday Night Live"

Emma Thomspon, "Saturday Night Live"

Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place"

Jane Lynch, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

"Barry" ("The Audition"), directed by Alec Berg

"Barry" (ronny/lily"), directed by Bill Hader

"Fleabag" ("Episode 1), directed by Harry Bradbeer

"The Big Bang Theory" ("The Stockholm Syndrome"), directed by Mark Cendrowski

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" ("All Alone"), directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" ("We're Going to the Catskills!"), directed by Daniel Palladino

Outsanding Writing for a Comedy Series

"Barry" (ronny/lily"), written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader

"Fleabag" ("Episode 1"), written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

"Pen15" ("Anna Ishii-Peters"), written by Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle

"Russian Doll" ("A Warm Body"), written by Allison Silverman

"Russian Doll" ("Nothing in this World is Easy"), written by Lesyle Headland, Natasha Lynone and Amy Poehler

"The Good Place" ("Janet(s)") written by Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan

"Veep" ("Veep"), written by David Mandel

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Bodyguard"

"Game of Thrones"

"Killing Eve"

"Ozark"

"Pose"

"Succesion"

"This is Us"

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

"Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"

Jode Comer, "Killing Eve"

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away with Murder"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Mandy Moore, "This is Us"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"

Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"

Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"

Anjanue Ellis," When They See Us"

Joey King, "The Act"

Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding Television Movie

"Bandersnatch: Black Mirror"

"Brexit"

"Deadwood"

"King Lear"

"My Dinner With Herve"

Oustanding Limited Series

"Chernobly"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"Sharp Objects"

"When They See Us"

Outstanding Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Nailed It!"

"Rupaul's Drag Race"

"The Voice"

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"