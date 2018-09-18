Who won big at the 70th annual Emmy Awards, honoring the best TV shows? Check out the list of Emmy winners (in bold) and nominees:

COMEDY SERIES

"Atlanta" (FX)

"Barry" (HBO)

"Black-ish" (ABC)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"GLOW" (Netflix)

WINNER: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Silicon Valley" (HBO)

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

LIMITED SERIES

"The Alienist" (TNT)

"Genius: Picasso" (National Geographic)

WINNER: "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)

"Godless" (Netflix)

"Patrick Melrose" (Showtime)

VARIETY TALK SERIES

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central)

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee" (TBS)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)

WINNER: "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" (HBO)

"The Late Late Show With James Corden" (CBS)

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (CBS)

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

"At Home With Amy Sedaris" (TruTV)

"Drunk History" (Comedy Central)

"I Love You America With Sarah Silverman" (Hulu)

"Portlandia" (IFC)

WINNER: "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

"Tracey Ullman’s Show" (HBO)

REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)

"Project Runway" (Lifetime)

WINNER: "RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Claire Foy, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black" (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid’s Tale" (Hulu)

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Keri Russell, "The Americans" (FX)

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld" (HBO)

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Ed Harris, "Westworld" (HBO)

WINNER: Matthew Rhys, "The Americans" (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us" (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld" (HBO)

DIRECTING, DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Stephen Daldry, "The Crown" (Netflix)

Alan Taylor, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Jeremy Podeswa, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Jason Bateman, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Daniel Sackheim, "Ozark" (Netflix)

The Duffer Brothers, "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

WRITING, DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, "The Americans" (FX)

Peter Morgan, "The Crown" (Netflix)

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Bruce Miller, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

The Duffer Brothers, "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown" (Netflix)

WINNER: Thandie Newton, "Westworld" (HBO)

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

WINNER: Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones" (HBO)

Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

David Harbour, "Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland" (Showtime)

Matt Smith, "The Crown" (Netflix)

DIRECTING, VARIETY SPECIAL

Stan Lathan, "Dave Chappelle: Equanimity" (Netflix)

Michael Bonfiglio, "Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld" (Netflix)

WINNER: Glenn Weiss, "The Oscars" (ABC)

Marcus Raboy, "Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life" (Netflix)

Hamish Hamilton, "Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake" (NBC)

WRITING, VARIETY SPECIAL

Melinda Taub, Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn, Nicole Silverberg, Ashley Nicole Black, Joe Grossman, Sean Crespo, Razan Ghalayini, Tyler Hall, Allana Harkin, Paul Myers, Halcyon Person, Mike Rubens, "Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated)" (TBS)

WINNER: John Mulaney, "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City" (Netflix)

Michelle Wolf, "Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady" (HBO)

Patton Oswalt, "Patton Oswalt: Annihilation" (Netflix)

Steve Martin and Martin Short, "Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life" (Netflix)

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso" (National Geographic)

WINNER: Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose" (Showtime)

Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower" (Hulu)

John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert" (NBC)

Jesse Plemons, "Black Mirror: USS Callister" (Netflix)

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner" (USA)

Laura Dern, "The Tale" (HBO)

Michelle Dockery, "Godless" (Netflix)

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders" (NBC)

WINNER: Regina King, "Seven Seconds" (Netflix)

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult" (FX)

DIRECTING, LIMITED SERIES

WINNER: Ryan Murphy, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)

Scott Frank, "Godless" (Netflix)

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (NBC)

Craig Zisk, "The Looming Tower" (Hulu)

Barry Levinson, "Paterno" (HBO)

Edward Berger, "Patrick Melrose" (Showtime)

David Lynch, "Twin Peaks" (Showtime)

WRITING, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, "American Vandal" (Netflix)

Tom Rob Smith, "The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)

Scott Frank, "Godless" (Netflix)

David Nicholls, "Patrick Melrose" (Showtime)

David Lynch and Mark Frost, "Twin Peaks" (Showtime)

WINNER: William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, "USS Callister (Black Mirror)" (Netflix)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Ricky Martin, "The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)

Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)

Finn Wittrock, "The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)

WINNER: Jeff Daniels, "Godless" (Netflix)

Brandon Victor, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" (NBC)

Michael Stuhlbarg, "The Looming Tower" (Hulu)

John Leguizamo, "Waco" (Paramount)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Adina Porter, "American Horror Story: Cult" (FX)

Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)

Judith Light, "The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" (FX)

Letitia Wright, "Black Museum (Black Mirror)" (Netflix)

WINNER: Merritt Wever, "Godless" (Netflix)

Sara Bareilles, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert" (NBC)

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish" (ABC)

Ted Danson, "The Good Place" (NBC)

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

Donald Glover, "Atlanta" (FX)

WINNER: Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

William H. Macy, "Shameless" (Showtime)

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things" (FX)

WINNER: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Allison Janney, "Mom" (CBS)

Issa Rae, "Insecure" (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish" (ABC)

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie" (Netflix)

DIRECTING, COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, "Atlanta" (FX)

Hiro Murai, "Atlanta" (FX)

Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

Mark Cendrowski, "The Big Bang Theory" (CBS)

Jesse Peretz, "GLOW" (Netflix)

WINNER: Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Mike Judge, "Silicon Valley" (HBO)

WRITING, COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, "Atlanta" (FX)

Stefani Robinson, "Atlanta" (FX)

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

Liz Sarnoff, "Barry" (HBO)

WINNER: Amy Sherman-Palladino, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Alec Berg, "Silicon Valley" (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta" (FX)

WINNER: Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW" (Netflix)

Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne" (ABC)

Megan Mullally, "Will & Grace: (NBC)

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Louie Anderson, "Baskets" (FX)

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix)

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta" (FX)

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live" (NBC)

WINNER: Henry Winkler, "Barry" (HBO)

