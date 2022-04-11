Here's which stores will be closed on Election Day

Whether banks and the post office are open is usually one of the most common questions around Election Day. Here's how you can plan ahead this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — In the run-up to Election Day, millions of Americans will have already cast their votes via early voting and mail-in ballots. Still, voters are expected to turn out in large numbers on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Most businesses will remain open on Election Day as it isn't a designated federal holiday. Some, however, have opted to adjust hours or give time off to employees to boost voter participation.

Here's a look at how Election Day may impact your day.

Are banks closed on Election Day?

Banking services such as ATMs and online banking should also remain normal through both Election Day and the holiday season.

Is the Post Office closed on Election Day?

The U.S. Postal Service will deliver mail Tuesday, according to its holiday schedule.

Many states observe Election Day as a civic holiday, meaning state employees get the day off.

Will stores be opened on Election Day?

Banks and post offices will remain open on Election Day, but some national retailers have adjusted their hours to ensure employees can cast their ballots.

Bath & Body Works is once again joining the Time to Vote pledge and will open its stores at noon local time on Nov. 8 - two hours later than usual.

“Each election gives us a chance to get involved and create a better world," said Ron Ford, Bath & Body Works Chief Stores Officer. "Voting is a foundational practice in our democracy, and it is vital that our associates have the flexibility to participate in the democratic process.”

The retailer previously adjusted hours for the 2020 election.

Best Buy is offering employees 8 hours of paid time off for Election Day volunteers, a benefit it started in 2020.

A Starbucks spokesperson said that if its employees get stuck in lines voting, managers are able to comp them for work time missed due to voting.

Two outdoor retailers have announced Election Day initiatives. In order to give employees time to vote, REI Co-op will delay opening its stores by two hours.

Outdoor clothing retailer Patagonia is giving employees paid time off for the day and closing its stores, offices and distribution centers.

Time To Vote, a business-led nonpartisan coalition co-founded by Patagonia, aims to reduce barriers for employees who want to vote. According to their website, Time to Vote has rallied over 2,000 companies to help increase voter participation.

Companies on the list have "made a commitment to ensure that their employees had a work schedule that allowed them time to vote," the website reads. By making that pledge, employers support offering paid time off on Election Day or flexible hours.