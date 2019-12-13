LIVONIA, Mich. — (WDIV/NBC News) A man who believes he may be D'Wan Sims, a child who disappeared from a Michigan mall in 1994, has come forward to give a DNA sample to police.

D’Wan Sims was reported missing on December 11, 1994 at the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her.

Surveillance video revealed that Harris was at the mall, but didn’t show her son. That led investigators to believe he was never at the mall in the first place. The family became the focus of suspicion.

“I was here at the department and we looked at all of the video, we checked everything, and we never saw D’Wan with Ms. Sims,” Livonia police Captain Ron Taig says.

Police reached out to the mother to obtain DNA for a test, but it’s unclear if she will cooperate.

