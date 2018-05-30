The debate rages -- is it donut or doughnut?

Spelling will take a backseat to savings this Friday for National Doughnut Day — or National Donut Day in some circles.

Shops across the country are marking the day with fried freebies and delectable deals.

Celebrated annually on the first Friday in June, the day of the pastry was established in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the treats to soldiers during World War I.

"The doughnut was and continues to be a symbol of the comfort and support that The Salvation Army provides to more than 23 million people in need each year," said Lt. Col. Ward Matthews, Salvation Army secretary for national community relations and development in a statement.

Attention donut lovers, #NationalDonutDay is this Friday and we're asking you to celebrate with us by giving donuts to someone in your life who deserves a sweet surprise. Learn more: https://t.co/q2nAAz0dAX pic.twitter.com/nCYgDDoN2g — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) May 29, 2018

This year, the Salvation Army is marking the day with events across the country and has teamed up with Entenmann’s to host “Do Good Donut Parties” to deliver treats to more than 8,500 veterans. Find the events at salvationarmyusa.org.

Expect doughnut shops and bakeries to be crowded Friday even if they're not giving away free treats.

Brad Plothow, vice president of brand and communications for Womply, a small business software provider, said the made-up holiday is a big day for bakeries.

“People don’t spend more but far more people pack into bakeries looking for a treat, resulting in lots more dough for local bakeries,” Plothow said.

The doughy deals

Participation and offers can vary by location and unless otherwise noted these deals are only available June 1 while supplies last. To be on the safe side, check with your closest location.

Edible Arrangements: The chain has launched new Edible Donuts made with granny smith apples, chocolate and a variety of toppings. On Friday, get a free doughnut and from June 2-6 any size or combo is buy-one-get-one free.

Entenmann’s: The baked goods brand is accepting entries through June 30 for its Chief Donut Officer Contest at www.chiefdonutofficer.com for the chance to win the honorary title and prizes including $5,000 and a year’s supply of donuts.

Krispy Kreme: No purchase is necessary to get one free doughnut Friday.

Legendary Doughnuts: Bring a non-perishable food or pet item to any Legendary Doughnuts location on June 1 to enter to win a dozen doughnuts each month for a year. There will be three winners per store, and the drawing will take place on June 3. The shop is also offering 15 percent off baseball hats, beanies and t-shirts.

Mighty-O Donuts: It's not a doughnut deal for you, but you can help Mighty-O eliminate student lunch debt. On June 1 the Seattle chain will donate 10 percent of their sales to public schools in partnership with lunchdebt.org.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: While not a National Doughnut Day deal, June 1 is the chain's 41st birthday and it's offering Potbelly Perks members a BOGO deal on sandwiches. To join, sign up at www.potbelly.com/perks or download the Android or iPhone app.

Top Pot Doughnuts: You could win a dozen doughnuts and a coffee-to-go box each month for a year. Bring a non-perishable food item to any Top Pot location on June 1 to be entered into the Office Hero prize package.

More deals: Locally-owned businesses and smaller chains also may have deals Friday. One of the easiest ways to find out is to check social media channels.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista and follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/featured-newsletter/bargainistabest.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM