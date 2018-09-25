WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Friday to move Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor, leaving open the possibility of a one-week FBI investigation into sexual assault accusations against him.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who had been undecided, agreed to advance Kavanaugh's nomination but indicated he might oppose him if the White House doesn't agree to seek such a probe, which Democrats have demanded.

“This country’s being ripped apart here,” an emotional Flake said after a flurry of back-room negotiations outside the committee room. “We can have a short pause and make sure that the FBI can investigate.”

Only the White House can force the FBI to undertake such a probe. But if Flake and other Republicans demand it, President Donald Trump may have no choice.

jeff flake leaves kavanaugh vote_1538156640343.jpg.jpg
Senate Judiciary Committee member Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) walks out of the room during a markup hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on September 28, 2018, on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be a Supreme Court justice.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

"Someone's got to explain this to Trump," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said after the committee vote.

The president told reporters he's open to a delay and that senators should do “whatever they think is necessary" to reach a final vote on Kavanaugh.

Earlier, the Republican-controlled panel turned aside Democrats' effort to subpoena Mark Judge, a potential witness to the alleged assault of Christine Blasey Ford, who gave wrenching testimony Thursday about being attacked by Kavanaugh when she was 15.

The committee's action came less than a day after it heard from Kavanaugh and Ford, who alleges the nominee pinned her to a bed and tried to remove her clothes at a party in 1982, when the federal appeals court judge was 17. Kavanaugh, now 53, vehemently denied the allegations.

“We should not rush to judgment,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the panel. She said it was wrong to listen to "a credible, poised and brave witness and simply ignore what we heard.”

But Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said Democrats simply want to "beat Judge Kavanaugh into submission."

“We can’t allow more time for new smears to damage Judge Kavanaugh," he said. "We've reached a point where it's time to end the circus.”

PHOTOS: Kavanaugh-Ford hearing in the Senate
Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifyies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh arrive for the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on his nomination be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Rachel Mitchell (R), a prosecutor from Arizona, asks questions to Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh (L) as he testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh takes the oath before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Ashley Kavanaugh listens to her husband, Judge Brett Kavanaugh testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh speaks at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018.
Brett Kavanaugh speaks at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing as White House Counsel and Assistant to the President Donald McGahn listens at the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh (C) holds hands with his wife Ashley Kavanaugh as he arrives to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh arrives to testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh (R) arrives with his wife Ashley to testify before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh arrives to testify before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Christine Blasey Ford (C) is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee with her attorneys Debra Katz (L) and Michael Bromwich (R) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Christine Blasey Ford (C) and her attorneys Debra Katz (L) and Michael Bromwich take a break from testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), left, shakes hands with Christine Blasey Ford at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Rachel Mitchell (R), a prosecutor from Arizona, asks questions to Christine Blasey Ford (L), before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford prepares to testify on September 27, 2018, during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
Christine Blasey Ford, testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ, and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-CA, listen during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh on September 27, 2018 in Washington,DC.
Rachel Mitchell, counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans, questions Christine Blasey Ford as Senators Ben Sasse, R-NE, Ted Cruz, R-TX, Mike Lee, R-UT, and John Cornyn, R-TX, listen during the hearing on September 27, 2018.
Christine Blasey Ford is sworn in before testifying the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Christine Blasey Ford (L) looks at a map of the area where she lived while in high school while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Rachel Mitchell ask questions to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party 36 years ago, testifies before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 27, 2018.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford enjoys a cup of coffee during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Senate Judiciary Committee members (L-R) Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID), Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) (L) and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) listen to testimony from Christine Blasey Ford on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Charles Grassley (L), with Senator Dianne Feinstein (R), gives a preliminary statement before Christine Blasey Ford (C) testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 27, 2018.
Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party 36 years ago, testifies during his US Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 27, 2018.
Christine Blasey Ford (R), the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her, arrives with her Counsel Michael R Bromwich to testify in front of the US Senate Judiciary Committee, September 27, 2018.
Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) listens to Senator Dianna Feinstein (D-CA) Speak at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
US Capitol Police gather before a hearing on the nomination of US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, DC, on September 27, 2018.
Protestors gather in the Hart Senate Office Building on September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC, in support of Christine Blasey Ford, who is testifying against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
A view of the Senate Judiciary Committee's room before a hearing for the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Rachel Mitchell, a prosecutor from Arizona, is seen prior to Christine Blasey Ford testifies during his US Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 27, 2018.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) arrives in the hearing room where Christine Blasey Ford will testify in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) (R) and actress and sexual assault survivor Alyssa Milano are interviewed in the hearing room where Christine Blasey Ford will testify on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Demonstrators against US Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh protests at the Hart US Senate office building in Washington, DC, on September 27, 2018.
Protestors rally against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh outside the Supreme Court, September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. On Thursday.
Protestors rally against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh outside the Supreme Court, September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
People line up outside the Dirksen Senate Office building before the US Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing with Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.

The nomination now goes to the full Senate, where a final up-or-down vote had been anticipated by Tuesday. Now that vote could be delayed for up to a week.

Republicans left the U.S. Capitol on Thursday evening in a state of uncertainty. GOP Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, both supporters of abortion rights, have remained noncommittal. Murkowski told reporters Friday she would support Flake's proposal to push the vote back one week. Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota also have not declared how they will vote but are more likely to oppose Kavanaugh.

Very few others remained undecided Friday. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., one of three Democrats who supported Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch's confirmation last year, announced he would oppose Kavanaugh.

"The allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and credible," he said. "In the interest of getting as much information as possible, I believe the allegations should be investigated by the FBI."

Democrats were furious that Republicans scheduled the vote so soon after the day-long hearing, at which both Ford and Kavanaugh said they were "100 percent" sure of their diametrically opposed stories. Senators pointed to people who were allegedly present at the party Ford has described, saying they have not had the chance to be subpoenaed and interviewed.

"We have done a botch of an investigation," Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said. "Over time, I expect the facts to come out. They have a way of doing that. Cover-ups never last. The sand is running through Kavanaugh's hourglass."

The president of the American Bar Association, Robert Carlson, and Heather Gerken, dean of Yale Law School, from which Kavanaugh graduated, added their voices Friday to those seeking an FBI investigation of the sexual assault allegations. But the White House has not requested one, and neither has Kavanaugh.

“Why didn’t he do it?" an emotional Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Friday. "Because they’re afraid of what they’ll find out.”

Ford offered emotional and intimate testimony before the Judiciary Committee. She told senators she was confident Kavanaugh was "the boy who sexually assaulted me." She said the sounds of his laughter during the assault have haunted her for decades.

"They were having fun at my expense," she said. "I was underneath one of them while the two laughed."

In testimony that was both fiery and at times tearful, Kavanaugh said the sexual assault allegations had harmed his family and his name. He accused Democrats of orchestrating a "political hit" and repeatedly professed his innocence.

"You will not drive me out," he said.

Democrats denounced the judge's temperament Friday, noting he blamed his predicament on Trump's election and revenge on behalf of the Clintons, presumably for his work investigating President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

“It’s hard to make this stuff up," Sen Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said. "That amounts to conspiratorial madness.”

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., characterized the situation as "not a partisan moment. This is a moral moment in our nation.”

Confirming Kavanaugh would be an important milestone for Republicans and the president, as it would tilt the balance of power on the high court to conservatives.

Contributing: Eliza Collins and Deborah Berry

