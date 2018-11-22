Disney fans have one more think to be thankful for today. Disney has released the first trailer for its live-action/CGI remake of The Lion King, set to premiere in 2019. The trailer dropped on FOX during the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins game.

Jon Favreau will be directing the remake of the beloved Disney movie that sees Simba overcoming betrayal and tragedy to become king of Pride Rock. Favreau also directed Disney's 2016 remake of The Jungle Book.

The new version sees James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa, Simba's father. He is joined by a star studded cast. Donald Glover will play the adult Simba. Beyonce will play Simba's love interest, Nala, and Chiwetal Ejiofor will voice the villain, Scar. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogan will voice the beloved meerkat/warthog duo, Timon and Pumbaa.

The Lion King isn't the only Disney classic getting a live-action remake next year. Tim Burton's Dumbo will premiere in March, with Guy Ritchie's Aladdin hitting theaters in May. The Lion King is the last of the three to come out, with a premiere in July.

The Lion King will premiere in theaters on July 19, 2019. Watch the trailer here:

