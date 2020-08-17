What to expect at this year's Democratic National Convention

NBC News Senior Political Correspondent Mark Murray tells us what to expect for a Democratic National Convention unlike any other.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in what will be a nominating convention unlike any other.

The almost all-virtual event will feature keynote speaker Michelle Obama, as well as former Democratic presidential contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Andrew Cuomo of New York.

NBC News Senior Political Correspondent Mark Murray talked with KGW's Brittany Falkers about what we can expect to see after a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was released Sunday.

The major themes for Democrats: racial justice and the coronavirus, according to Murray.

"They’re actually going to try to portray themselves as having a very big tent, featuring several Republican speakers, including former Ohio Governor John Kasich, but maybe most of all they’re going to be talking a whole lot about the coronavirus and featuring people like New York Governor Cuomo as well as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and being able to really highlight what a Biden administration would do differently than the Trump administration," Murray said.

The convention is virtual this year, which could work both for and against Democrats.

"It's going to be a really big trick for them and, of course, had the coronavirus not existed, you would have had thousands of journalists, including people like you and me who would be in Milwaukee covering this. It would be probably even be a greater media presence," Murray said. "But, I think the Biden campaign – they’re hopeful there are going to be a lot of people at home who are going to be watching TV, that actually have less to do and maybe a more captive audience to be able to watch and listen for a message."

However, when you end up looking at the polling from NBC News/ Wall Street Journal a lot of people have already made up their minds. There is an important sliver of undecided voters that are still up for grabs, Murray said. The objective for the Biden campaign will focus on those voters.

According to results of the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday, more than 60% of voters say America's response to the coronavirus has been unsuccessful and just one-in-five believe the U.S. economy is on solid footing.

"So, our poll found that the economy is still number one when voters are asked to talk about the one or two most important issues that might decide their vote, but after the economy you have a tight competition between the coronavirus – on health care," Murray said. "I think that those are all of the themes that you’re going to be hearing from Democrats tonight and throughout the rest of the week."

The poll shows President Donald Trump with an advantage on who would better handle the economy.

"So, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Democrats trying to make up a little ground there; talking about his economic vision and what he would actually do differently when it comes to the economy," Murray said.

Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris has spent almost a week in the spotlight. The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows a net-positive rating, that more people held her in a positive light than a negative light.