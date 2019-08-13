Federal authorities say they know who helped the Dayton gunman buy the body armor and assemble the weapon used in last week's mass shooting.

Kollie first spoke with investigators just hours after the assault and later said he bought the body armor, the magazine and the rifle's upper receiver and kept the equipment at his apartment so Betts' parents would not find it, the court filing said.

Federal investigators emphasized that there was no evidence that Kollie knew how Betts would use the equipment or that Kollie intentionally took part in the planning.

The accusations came as prosecutors unsealed charges against Ethan Kollie of Kettering that accuse him of lying on a federal firearms form while buying a pistol not used in the shooting.

Kollie is to appear in federal court Wednesday on the charges. His attorney says Kollie was shocked that Betts carried out the shooting.

RELATED: Prosecutors say Ohio shooter's friend bought him gun accessory and armor

Prosecutors accused Kollie of lying about not using marijuana on federal firearms forms in the purchase of a pistol that was not used in the shooting.

Kollie fully cooperated with authorities before his arrest, his attorney said.

"He was as shocked and surprised as everyone else that Mr. Betts committed the massacre," attorney Nick Gounaris said.

Gounaris would not comment on what Kollie thought his friend would do with the equipment.

Police have said there was nothing in Betts' background to prevent him from buying the gun.

The weapon was purchased online from a dealer in Texas and shipped to another firearms dealer in the Dayton area, police said.

Betts and Kollie apparently had been friends for several years.

Kollie told agents that they smoked marijuana and used acid several times a week beginning in 2014 through 2015, said U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman.

Police say Betts killed nine people within 30 seconds before officers shot and killed him.