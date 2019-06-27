Is your child operating an illegal lemonade stand?

They might be!

For residents of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Nevada, North Dakota, New York, Nebraska, Missouri, Illinois, Louisiana, Rhode Island or Vermont there is no need to fret. But for young entrepreneurs outside of those states, lemonade stands without a permit could be fined.

Luckily, the lemonade mix company Country Time is turning lemons into lemonade by offering to cover any fees for those setting up shop without a permit.

It's a part of their new initiative, Country Time Legal-Ade, which was launched Friday.

"Whether you live in a red state or a blue state, every state can be a yellow state," the initiative's website said.

The company hopes to legalize the selling of permit-less lemonade through local laws and in doing so are offering to cover any permits and fines for those selling the summertime staple.

Along with a link to assist paying unlicensed lemonade stand fines, the website also provides users with information on contacting their representative to help "legalize lemonade."

According to USA Today, if the fine complies with Country Time's list of terms, you will receive the exact amount to cover the permit or fine up to $300.