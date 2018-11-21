Comedians are cheering on Michelle Wolf after the comedian responded to a tweet from the president criticizing her performance at last year's White House Correspondents Dinner.

President Donald Trump referred to Wolf on Tuesday as a "so-called comedian" who "bombed so badly last year" that the White House Correspondents' Association decided to select its next host from outside the late-night and stand-up comedy world.

On Monday, the WHCA announced that the 2019 edition will be hosted by author and historian Ron Chernow, who authored the Alexander Hamilton biography that inspired the hit musical. In the last 20 years, only two non-comedians have performed at the event: Aretha Franklin in 1999 and Ray Charles in 2003.

So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

On Wednesday, Wolf shot back at Trump, calling him out over his defense of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman following the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I bet you'd be on my side if I had killed a journalist," she wrote, ending with the hashtag "#BeBest," referring to the first lady's campaign against cyberbullying.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

I bet you'd be on my side if I had killed a journalist. #BeBest https://t.co/bZ91Cg0QCr — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) November 21, 2018

Wolf's fellow comedians applauded her response.

"@michelleisawolf's was so good that you, your staff, and your supporters whined like little (expletive) for days," Kathy Griffin responded to Trump. "The @whca are a bunch of spineless punks!"

. @michelleisawolf's set was so good that you, your staff, and your supporters whined like little bitches for days.



The @whca are a bunch of spineless punks! https://t.co/0ZigF7tA2Z — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 21, 2018

"Seems like it might be time to bring back the Not The White House Correspondents Dinner," wrote "Full Frontal" host Samantha Bee, who threw her own event when Trump boycotted the first correspondents' dinner of his presidency in 2017.

Seems like it might be time to bring back Not The White House Correspondents Dinner. But only if @michelleisawolf does a set and teaches me to do my eye makeup extra smokey. Attention @pressfreedom #NWHCD2019 — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) November 21, 2018

"But only if @michelleisawolf does a set and teaches me to do my eye makeup extra smokey," she added, referencing a joke from Wolf's WHCD set about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who represented the Trump administration at the 2018 dinner.

"She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye," Wolf cracked during her monologue. "Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies."

Stand-up comedian Mike Birbiglia tweeted a list of his thoughts on Wolf's tweet, which called it "the darkest joke," "the truest joke," "the sickest burn" and "classic."

This is:



1. The darkest joke



2. The truest joke



3. The sickest burn



4. Written by my friend Michelle



5. Classic #bebest https://t.co/fO2U9HBhhE — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) November 21, 2018

"Straight up no way to recover from this," wrote writer and comedian Rob Delaney. "Wolf will now loom larger in Trump's rat-infested warehouse of a psyche than his own father. The tweet itself is a double-tap to the chest & the use of his *wife's* rotten hashtag is the headshot. Michelle Wolf is my boss & I respect her."

"And now, only one can survive," tweeted veteran late-night producer Mike Shoemaker, who has worked on "Saturday Night Live" as well as "Late Night" for both Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. "My money is, as it always has been, on @michelleisawolf."

And now, only one can survive.

My money is, as it always has been, on @michelleisawolf. https://t.co/0J23dilr1y — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) November 21, 2018

"And scene," wrote "Childrens Hospital" actor Ken Marino.

"LA to Vegas" actor Amir Talai simply responded with a GIF.

Comic Moshe Kasher, whose "Honeymoon Stand Up Special" is running on Netflix, quoted Trump's tweet, joking that if the president is tweeting about someone, he should at least bother to tag them.

Bruh you gotta @ her! https://t.co/fu6PZUUkiJ — Moshe Kasher (@moshekasher) November 21, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM