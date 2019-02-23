Comedian Brody Stevens died Friday at the age of 48, Los Angeles PD confirmed to FOX News.

Stevens was well known for his roles in “The Hangover” and “The Hangover Part II.” He was a regular on the LA comedy scene and had a series on Comedy Central with Zach Galifianakis.

TMZ previously reported Stevens had been hospitalized in 2011 following a bipolar episode and he had been very public about his ongoing battle with depression.

LAPD told FOX his death was a suicide.

Many Hollywood stars took to Twitter Friday night to memorialize the comic.