It's tough to take any part of Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood's annual CMA Awards monologue seriously, but we're not sure Underwood was joking when she finally relented to Paisley's questions about the gender of her second child.

With husband Mike Fisher sitting in the audience at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Underwood kept deflecting Paisley's inquiries. Paisley famously revealed the gender of Underwood's first child by accident at the 2014 CMA Awards.

"Seriously, Carrie, give me a little baby hint," he said.

"It's not gonna happen," she revealed. "I'm not making the same mistake twice."

"Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole? Garth or Trisha?"

Finally, Paisley phrased the question through another country, er, couple.

"Waylon or Willie," he asked, referring to Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson.

Underwood, apparently, gave up.

"Oh my gosh! Willie! It's a Willie!"

Paisley gasped, and tweeted with the hashtag #CarrieBlewIt, referencing the hashtag he inspired in 2014.

Underwood and Fisher had their first son, Isaiah, in 2015. She revealed she was expecting her second child in August.

