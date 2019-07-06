Two cosmetics products are being recalled because they may contain asbestos, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday. One of the companies involved is Claire's which was the subject of a similar alert in March.

Asbestos fibers are known to carry the risk of causing cancer in humans.

Beauty Plus Global and Claire’s Stores undertook voluntary recalls on May 29 and 30 that tested positive for asbestos during FDA testing, the FDA said. They include:

Beauty Plus Global Contour Effects Palette 2, Batch No. S1603002/PD-C1179

Claire’s JoJo Siwa Makeup Set, SKU #888711136337, Batch/Lot No. S180109

RELATED: Claire's recalls makeup products after initially disputing asbestos findings

People who bought these are urged to stop using them.

The FDA issued an alert on March 5 advising people not use the following Claire's cosmetics because they could contain asbestos following testing.

Claire’s Eye Shadows – Batch No/Lot No: 08/17

Claire’s Compact Powder – Batch No/Lot No: 07/15

Claire’s Contour Palette – Batch No/Lot No: 04/17

Claire's initially disputed the FDA's findings in the March alert, but later recalled the products "out of an abundance of caution" after testing "indicated the possible presence of asbestos fibers in product samples from one lot of each product."

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, which is a common ingredient in cosmetics, the FDA said.