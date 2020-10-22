'Sailing' crooner Christopher Cross sees sales jump 979% after COVID-19 battle

After battling COVID-19, Cross said he was struck with a rare disorder which left him paralyzed in the the hospital for 'the worst 10 days of my life.'

Singer Christopher Cross, best known for his 1979 debut album that netted five Grammy Awards including for the single "Sailing," has seen sales of his music skyrocket nearly 1,000% after being featured in a news segment about his battle with COVID-19 and a subsequent disorder that attacked his nervous system.

Cross, 69, appeared on the CBS Sunday Morning program, talking about how his bout with the coronavirus nearly killed him. Cross said he went to Mexico City for a concert in March -- before wearing masks on a plane, or anywhere for that matter, became commonplace.

Cross said he and his girlfriend, Joy, tested positive and were sick for about three weeks.

"The biggest thing I remember is just incredible malaise – just, you couldn't lift your head," Cross said.

After believing he had recovered, Cross said he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which the Mayo Clinic describes as a rare disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves. It left Cross paralyzed and in the hospital. His doctor reportedly believes it was brought on by COVID-19.

Cross said he was in the hospital for "the worst 10 days of my life." Although he mostly recovered, he still needs a cane to get around. He also says his speech and memory remain affected.

Since the Sunday Morning profile, Cross has seen a dramatic boost in sales. Billboard reports that Cross' songs had 6,000 combined downloads on Sunday and Monday, up from just over 500 on Friday and Saturday -- an increase of 979%.