One month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe will close down all of its stores, according to reports by USA TODAY and the Wall Street Journal.

The retailer posted Wednesday evening on its website that its online store has closed and that going out of business sales would start Thursday, March 7 at all of its remaining stores.

The company had previously announced in February plans to close 94 of its stores. Charlotte Russe operated more than 500 stores located primarily in malls and outlet centers.

According to USA TODAY, the company has more than 8,700 employees and confirmed it is still in negotiations to sell its intellectual property.