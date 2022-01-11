A total of 44 people in 25 states have become ill after contracting salmonella from pet bearded dragons, with 15 of those cases requiring hospitalization.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Tuesday, Jan. 11, it was opening an investigation into the outbreak, warning that bearded dragons carry salmonella germs in their droppings that can quickly spread.

A total of 44 people in 25 states have become ill after contracting salmonella from pet bearded dragons, with 15 of those cases requiring hospitalization.

The CDC recommends following these steps to stay safe around bearded dragons.

Always wash your hands with soap and water right after touching or feeding a bearded dragon.

Don’t kiss or snuggle a bearded dragon or eat or drink around it.

Clean supplies you use to care for your bearded dragon outside the house when possible (use a laundry sink or bathtub if outdoors is not an option)

The CDC encourages anyone with diarrhea, fever, vomiting and dehydration after coming in contact with a pet bearded dragon to call your healthcare provider right away.

States with reported illnesses and number of cases: