Here's what we know about Monday's Cannon Beach cougar sightings

The Cannon Beach Police Department said that two separate sightings took place Monday morning and afternoon, reportedly near the city's water treatment pond.

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — Cannon Beach residents are on edge after two different cougar sightings were reported in the Cannon Beach area on Monday morning and afternoon. This comes nearly two weeks after a cougar shut down part of the beach while on Haystack Rock.

“It made national news,” said Siera Sanchagerin, a visitor. “I mean I heard about it while I was in Phoenix. I was getting all the reports that he was on the rock.”

KGW asked the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife if the Haystack Rock cougar and Monday’s sightings were the same cat, but didn’t get a response. Regardless, Cannon Beach locals said they believe it’s the same cougar.

“I mean, I think everyone is kind of shaking their heads in disbelief,” said Adam Smith, an Infinite Oregon tour guide. “The fact that it’s hanging out in our busiest most popular beach town in the height of tourist season. It’s pretty crazy.”

The Cannon Beach Police Department put out a statement about the sightings Monday evening. They said both reports were along a mile stretch between 2nd Avenue and Sunset Boulevard.

“I have never heard about anything like that before,” said Tommy Thayer, Cannon Beach resident and lead guitarist of the legendary rock band KISS. “A mountain lion or cougar coming onto the beach? Times are changing.”

ODFW narrowed the sighting locations down — saying they were both near the water treatment pond west of Highway 101.

The agency says that most of Oregon’s roughly 6,000 cougars can be found in the northeastern part of the state and in the southwestern Cascade mountains.

“There have been more cougars moving into more of the coastal range just as the population densities in those other two places are pretty high. And cougars kind of need to spread out,” said Beth Quillian, ODFW public information officer.

But the beach was busy as ever Tuesday with locals and visitors. Many were shocked by the news, but said this wasn't going to stop them from enjoying the coast.

“We will definitely keep an eye out like an extra eye. Like the ones behind my back you know — behind my head? Yeah, I’ll keep those open,” said Danielle Grump, a visitor from Idaho. “(But) I mean we will come back to the beach. It’s scary but not that scary.”

Cannon Beach Police Department reported an injured elk in the area which may be attracting the cougar. Though there have been no reports of cougar attacks on the Oregon coast, some visitors will be alert.

On Saturday, an 8-year-old suffered minor injuries after being attacked by a cougar in Washington's Olympic National Park. It broke off the attack when the child's mother yelled at it.