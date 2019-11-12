Boeing is reporting another month of weak orders and deliveries for its airliners. Its 737 Max has been grounded for almost nine months after two deadly crashes.

Boeing did get a boost from two orders for the Max in November. That's an improvement from earlier this year, when several months passed without a single Max order. Still, Boeing is falling further behind Europe's Airbus in both new orders and deliveries of finished planes.

The Max has been grounded around the world since March after two crashes that killed 346 people. The company is still working on fixes to the jet.

FILE - In this May 14, 2019, file photo flags fly outside the main building of The Boeing Company's Oklahoma City facility in Oklahoma City.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File

The Federal Aviation Administration is doing a controversial reorganization and is looking to form a new safety branch that they hope will fix certain "gaps" in what they call oversight following recent deadly crashes involving Boeing's 737 Max, according to an internal FAA email obtained by the Washington Post.

The New York Times reports that a former senior manager at Boeing's 737 Max factory and whistle-blower, Ed Pierson, blames "production problems" for contributing to the deadly 737 Max plane crashes. Pierson has agreed to testify before Congress.



TEGNA's Douglas Jones contributed to this report.