A look at the statistics of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, as listed by Boeing.

Seats (2-class): 162-178

Maximum seats: 200 (737-8-200)

Range: 3,550 nautical miles

Length: 129 feet, 8 inches

Wingspan: 117 feet, 10 inches

Height: 40 feet, 4 inches

Engine: LEAP-1B from CFM International

An illustration of the Boeing 737 MAX 8

AP